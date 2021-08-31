William Blair Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

