WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 386,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WIMI stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.