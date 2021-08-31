Winco (WCO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Winco has a market cap of $515,765.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Winco has traded 141.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Winco Coin Profile

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official website is winco.io

Winco Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.