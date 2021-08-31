Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 1,800,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,284. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

