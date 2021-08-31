Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in August

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WOPEY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

