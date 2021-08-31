Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

