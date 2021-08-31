Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Workday stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.74 and its 200 day moving average is $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

