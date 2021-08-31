World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $192.33

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.33, but opened at $186.88. World Acceptance shares last traded at $186.39, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

