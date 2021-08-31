X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $426,653 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

