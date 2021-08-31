Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,209 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 465,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.61% of Xilinx worth $218,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,365 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

