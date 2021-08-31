XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $140.51

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.51 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.86). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 22,275 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £288.24 million and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

