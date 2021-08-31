YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of YASKY opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.43. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $117.02.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.84%. Analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.