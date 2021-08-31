Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 12,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,817,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

YSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 39.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

