Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $742,534.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

