Yield Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,175.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $41,175.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.