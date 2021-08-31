Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 67,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 91,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,139. The company has a market cap of $283.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.