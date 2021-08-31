Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. 29,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,785. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

