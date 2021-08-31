Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

IVAC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Intevac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intevac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

