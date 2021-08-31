Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 11.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intevac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

