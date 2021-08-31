Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce sales of $128.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Landec posted sales of $135.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $547.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

LNDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

