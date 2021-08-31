Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce $486.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.03 million and the lowest is $462.09 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $93,957,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.99. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $197.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

