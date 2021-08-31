Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $417.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 102,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,317. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

