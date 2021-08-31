Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.07). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period.

TPST stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,248. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

