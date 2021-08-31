Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $137.05. 14,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

