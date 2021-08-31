Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.99) to ($4.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

ALBO opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $583.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

