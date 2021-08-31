Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.56). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KPTI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 22,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,514. The firm has a market cap of $431.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,728,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

