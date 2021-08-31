Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 2,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $31,821,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after buying an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

