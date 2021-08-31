Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.81. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

