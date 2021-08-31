Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report sales of $19.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.72 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 85,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,279. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.