Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.84. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

