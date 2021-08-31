Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

