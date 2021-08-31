Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

