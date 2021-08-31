Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the lowest is ($1.89). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of $11.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $63,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $94.05 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

