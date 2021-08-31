Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.54 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

