Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Masco posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

