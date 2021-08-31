Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

