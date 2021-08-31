Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Terex reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Terex stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Terex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

