Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Hold

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

