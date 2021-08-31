Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

