Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Sell

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

FSUGY stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 125,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,012. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

