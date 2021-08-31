Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $14.80 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

