Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Buy

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APYX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 1,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,442. The company has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

