Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

SAN opened at $3.69 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.