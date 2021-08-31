Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $764.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $54,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

