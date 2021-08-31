Zeal Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,368 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 0.2% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of PDD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. 256,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,136. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

