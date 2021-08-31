Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $57,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.