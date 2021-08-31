Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.005-4.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.87.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,251. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

