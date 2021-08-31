Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $58.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.35. 1,621,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,060. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.