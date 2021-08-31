Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00.

ZS opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $279.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

