Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $286,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

APAM opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

